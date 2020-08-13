32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden and Harris to receive coronavirus briefings 4 times a week

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris joined Joe Biden on Thursday for a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic led by four doctors and one of Biden’s senior advisors — marking the new Democratic ticket's first official day of work.

The big picture: Biden said that he and Harris will get these briefings — “on the state of coronavirus here and around the world” — four times a week, and noted that they usually last between an hour and an hour and a half.

Why it matters: President Trump is underwater with voters on how they view his handling of the pandemic, and this is yet another way Biden and Harris can try to draw a major contrast with the president.

  • Trump recently restarted his own daily coronavirus briefings, which typically feature the president as the messenger rather than his coronavirus task force or Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-diseases expert.
  • Now, Biden and Harris are putting their team of doctors and medical health experts front and center — even though they met with them virtually.

What they're saying: I’m looking forward to it,” Harris said, according to reporters at the event. “These are some of the brightest minds not only in our country, but internationally."

  • "And as the vice president has been saying since the beginning of this pandemic, it should be the public health professionals that are leading policy in our country to address this lethal pandemic."

Aug 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he has chosen Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate.

Why it matters: It's a historic pick. Harris is both the first Black woman and first Asian American woman to be named to a major-party U.S. presidential ticket, and potentially the first woman vice president if Biden defeats President Trump.

Aug 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

What Trumpworld really thinks about Biden picking Kamala Harris

Sen. Kamala Harris launches her presidential campaign in Oakland on Jan. 27, 2019. Photo: Jose Carlos Fajardo/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images

What we're hearing about Joe Biden picking Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate from the text chain of the Axios political team.

White House editor Margaret Talev: So far, Harris has been the hardest for Trump to brand. The initial Trump campaign response is to brand her as a sellout willing to look past her earlier concerns about Biden.

Aug 12, 2020 - Technology
Aug 12, 2020 - Technology

What to know about Kamala Harris's alliances, brawls with Big Tech

Vice Presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris, tapped Tuesday as Joe Biden's running mate, is not a "break up Big Tech" crusader. But should Democrats win in November and seek to go after Silicon Valley, she could bring prosecutorial rigor to the case.

Why it matters: The vice president doesn't normally run a president's tech agenda, but can still help set the tone on a wide range of issues for a presidential campaign and administration. Harris' familiarity with the firms in her backyard may give her an outsize role on tech policy.

