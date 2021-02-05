Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden after jobs report: "We can't do too much here — we can do too little"

President Joe Biden seized on January's anemic jobs report Friday to argue for his $1.9 trillion relief package, while also bracing the public for the long road to a full economic recovery and robust job growth.

Driving the news: January's unemployment rate dropped to 6.3% in Trump's last month in office, but the economy gained just 49,000 jobs.

  • “Only 6,000 private sector jobs been created," Biden said. "At that rate it’s going to take 10 years before we get to full unemployment."
  • “That’s not hyperbole, that’s a fact," he added.

The big picture: Biden met with House Democrats Friday to strategize on how to pass his relief plan, which many Republicans — and now former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers — have criticized for being too big.

  • Biden appeared to directly address those arguments, saying: "President Obama put me in charge of the Recovery Act, and it was hard as hell to get the votes for it to begin with. And then it was hard as hell to get even the number we got. But one thing we learned is, you know, we can't do too much here. We can do too little."
  • "It's not just the macroeconomic impact on the economy and our ability to compete internationally," he added. "It's people's lives. Real live people are hurting, and we can fix it."

What to watch: After 15 hours of debate, the Senate voted 51-50 early Friday morning to approve the budget resolution that will be used as a vehicle for Biden's $1.9 trillion relief proposal — with Vice President Harris casting her first-ever tie-breaking vote.

  • Once the final resolution is passed by the House, lawmakers will get to work on writing the text of the package.

Alexi McCammond
Politics & Policy

Harris, Yellen to meet Black business leaders

Vice President Kamala Harris during a meeting with President Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet virtually Friday with members from Black Chambers of Commerce across the country to push their COVID relief package and highlight its benefits for small businesses, Harris aides tell Axios.

Why it matters: The event gives more insight into what Harris' role is in the early stages of the new administration, which so far has focused on pushing the American Rescue Plan to small business owners and through local TV interviews in places like West Virginia and Arizona. 

Ursula Perano
Politics & Policy

Romney to propose annual cash benefit of $3,000 per child

Photo: Bill Clark-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is proposing a monthly cash benefit totaling $4,200 a year for children ages 0-5 and $3,000 a year for children ages 6-17 as a means of combating child poverty.

Why it matters: White House chief of staff Ron Klain tweeted that he looked forward to seeing the details of Romney's plan, calling it "an encouraging sign that bipartisan action to reduce child poverty IS possible." Thus far, Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus proposal has garnered little Republican support.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Feb 4, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden's grand plan

President Biden meets yesterday with Vice President Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democratic senators. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Pool via Getty Images

President Biden told Republican senators he has "an open door and an open mind" on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan. But he already has the votes, and overwhelming support in the country.

Why it matters: Well, power matters. And Biden holds all of it.

