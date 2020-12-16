Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Inauguration to be limited to State of the Union-sized audience

Joe Biden gestures to the crowd at a drive-in rally for Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock on Dec. 15 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration will have limited in-person attendance due to rising coronavirus cases, with a live audience that "resembles a State of the Union" address, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies said Wednesday.

Driving the news: The announcement comes days after the U.S. surpassed 300,000 coronavirus deaths amid continual record-breaking hospitalizations — and ahead of the grim winter that Biden will inherit.

Details: Instead of the traditional 200,000 tickets that the committee provides with bundles for members of Congress to distribute to constituents, lawmakers will be permitted to bring themselves and one guest to the official ceremonies.

  • National broadcasts and enhanced online viewing options are also being planned, according to Chair Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)
  • Biden's own inauguration committee has urged Americans to stay home for the ceremony.

Ursula Perano
Dec 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden's inauguration committee urges Americans to stay home for ceremony

Photo: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Presidential Inaugural Committee issued a statement Tuesday urging the public to "refrain from any travel and participate in the inaugural activities from home" due to COVID-19.

Driving the news: Former FDA commissioner David Kessler will serve as the committee's chief medical adviser as it plans a "new and innovative program" for participation in inaugural ceremonies, which will be released in the coming weeks.

Shawna Chen
Updated Dec 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The Republicans who acknowledged Biden's win after the Electoral College vote

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is the latest Republican to accept Joe Biden as president-elect after the Electoral College affirmed his election victory on Monday.

Why it matters: Many GOP lawmakers have for weeks refused to accept Biden's win, highlighting President Trump's influence over the party, even as his efforts to overthrow the election based on false allegations of widespread voter fraud proved unsuccessful.

Ursula Perano
Updated Dec 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

