Biden's inaugural committee urges Americans to stay home for ceremony

Photo: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Presidential Inaugural Committee issued a statement Tuesday urging the public to "refrain from any travel and participate in the inaugural activities from home" due to COVID-19.

Driving the news: Former FDA commissioner David Kessler will serve as the committee's chief medical adviser as it plans a "new and innovative program" for participation in inaugural ceremonies, which will be released in the coming weeks.

  • Both President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will perform their swearing-in ceremonies at the Capitol building, and Biden will deliver a speech after.
  • The committee notes that "the ceremony's footprint will be extremely limited," and that the parade that typically follows the inauguration "will be reimagined."

What they're saying: "Our goal is to create an inauguration that keeps people safe, honors the grand traditions of the Presidency, and showcases the Biden-Harris administration’s renewed American vision for an inclusive, equitable, and unified citizenry," said Committee CEO Tony Allen.

Shawna Chen
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The Republicans who acknowledged Biden's win after the Electoral College vote

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is the latest Republican to accept Joe Biden as president-elect after the Electoral College affirmed his election victory on Monday.

Why it matters: Many GOP lawmakers have for weeks refused to accept Biden's win, highlighting President Trump's influence over the party, even as his efforts to overthrow the election based on false allegations of widespread voter fraud proved unsuccessful.

Ursula Perano
Updated Dec 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

Marisa Fernandez
11 mins ago - Health

FDA grants emergency authorization to over-the-counter, at-home COVID test

A medical worker dressed in PPE prepares to take a throat swab sample for a rapid antigen COVID test. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization Tuesday to Ellume's over-the-counter antigen COVID-19 test for fully at-home use.

Why it matters: Once available, a person in theory would be able to buy the test in a drug store, swab their nose, and run the test for results in about 20 minutes.

