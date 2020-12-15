Biden's inaugural committee urges Americans to stay home for ceremony

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Photo: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images
The Presidential Inaugural Committee issued a statement Tuesday urging the public to "refrain from any travel and participate in the inaugural activities from home" due to COVID-19.
Driving the news: Former FDA commissioner David Kessler will serve as the committee's chief medical adviser as it plans a "new and innovative program" for participation in inaugural ceremonies, which will be released in the coming weeks.
- Both President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will perform their swearing-in ceremonies at the Capitol building, and Biden will deliver a speech after.
- The committee notes that "the ceremony's footprint will be extremely limited," and that the parade that typically follows the inauguration "will be reimagined."
What they're saying: "Our goal is to create an inauguration that keeps people safe, honors the grand traditions of the Presidency, and showcases the Biden-Harris administration’s renewed American vision for an inclusive, equitable, and unified citizenry," said Committee CEO Tony Allen.