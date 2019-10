Joe Biden was denied communion at a Catholic church in Florence, S.C., while on the 2020 campaign trail, reports SCNow.

Why it matters: Father Robert E. Morey sayid he refused Biden — a lifelong Catholic — communion due to the former vice president's stance on abortion. Biden's long history with abortion policy has been a thorn in his side during the 2020 campaign, with other candidates challenging him over his stance on the Hyde Amendment.

