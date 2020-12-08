Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Congressional Black Caucus shifts focus away from Cabinet slots

Rep. Steven Horsford. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The dwindling number of remaining Cabinet seats has led the Congressional Black Caucus to shift from targeting secretarial slots to instead placing qualified Black candidates in chief of staff and top communications roles.

Why it matters: As with progressives shifting from people to policy, the recalibration for Black leaders is a grudging nod to transition math, as well as proof of their determination to expand opportunity for their community.

What they're saying: Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), who leads the CBC's Transition/First 100 Days task force, told Axios. "Our point is there are more than enough qualified African Americans in every key area, from defense to housing, from education to health care.

  • "We want to see African Americans — if they're not in the No. 1 slot — we expect, and we'll continue to demand, that they be in the No. 2 or 3 position."

Of note: The CBC is also targeting the White House Office of Legislative Affairs and agency counsel offices, as well as judges, U.S. attorneys and U.S. marshals.

  • "This is a partnership," Horsford said. "We all worked very hard to elect [Joe Biden and Kamala Harris]. We want them to be successful, and we want them to follow through on the commitments that they made during the campaign."

Background: Horsford said he speaks daily with Yohannes Abraham, the transition's executive director. Also on the calls are Reps. Alma Adams, Sheila Jackson Lee, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Hank Johnson and Colin Allred.

  • They will meet this week for the first time with incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. They plan to push hard for Fudge at Agriculture and Rep. Karen Bass for secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
  • "It's critical timing for them to hear us directly," Horsford said.

Ursula Perano
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

Jonathan Swan
13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Christopher Krebs unloads on Trump disinformation "threat"

Christopher Krebs, the nation's former top election security official, tells "Axios on HBO" that President Trump is spreading disinformation, which he described as a form of domestic "threat" that he swore an oath to defend against in his job.

  • "The caller was inside the house," Krebs told me. "The president is a big part of the disinformation that's coming out there about the rigged election, but there are absolutely others."
Bethany Allen-EbrahimianZach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
40 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Axios Investigates

Exclusive: Suspected Chinese spy targeted California politicians

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A suspected Chinese intelligence operative developed extensive ties with local and national politicians, including a U.S. congressman, in what U.S. officials believe was a political intelligence operation run by China’s main civilian spy agency between 2011 and 2015, Axios found in a yearlong investigation.

Why it matters: The alleged operation offers a rare window into how Beijing has tried to gain access to and influence U.S. political circles.

