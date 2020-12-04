Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Progressives shift focus from Biden's Cabinet to his policy agenda

Joe Biden giving remarks in Wilmington, Del., last month. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Some progressives tell Axios they believe the window for influencing President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet selections has closed, and they’re shifting focus to policy — hoping to shape Biden's agenda even before he’s sworn in.

Why it matters: The left wing of the party often draws attention for its protests, petitions and tweets, but this deliberate move reflects a determination to move beyond some fights they won't win to engage with Biden strategically, and over the long term.

  • Progressives aren't just pushing Biden on hot-button liberal policies like the Green New Deal or Medicare for All.
  • They’re talking economic policy, reform of the Federal Reserve, foreign policy, defense spending cuts, ending the war in Yemen and addressing immigration, systemic racism and public education.

Behind the scenes: Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) are just a few of the progressives engaged in policy talks with Biden transition officials. They include incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who one congressional aide said is trusted by progressives “to navigate these things and always have both sides’ backs.”

What they’re saying: Bowman had a 20-minute Zoom conversation about public education reform last Friday with Linda Darling-Hammond, who heads up Biden’s education transition team. “It’s a huge win to progressives that she’s leading,” Bowman, a former school founder and principal, told Axios.

  • But he also said progressives’ engagement raises the stakes for the Biden/Harris administration to actually deliver.
  • “I’ve never felt silenced or shut out by Biden’s team,” Bowman said. “But we’re going to continue to push and organize. ... He wants us to stay on him."

Between the lines: Progressives want to be viewed by Biden’s team as trusted negotiators, not just agitators.

  • They want to continue the working relationship they had when factions of the party collaborated on big-ticket policy issues like climate change through the so-called Unity Task Forces after Biden became the nominee.
  • They’ve already asked Biden not to give Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell any more power, or treat him like the president.
  • They’ve demonstrated outside of the DNC to pressure Biden to follow through on his $2 trillion climate plan.

Flashback: Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote an op-ed after Biden won the election, imploring him to do a number of things through executive action — foreshadowing what will likely be progressives’ next focus in their policy pressure campaign against Biden.

Fadel Allassan
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Fauci to meet with Biden transition for first time

Anthony Fauci. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The government's top infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci will stay on at the National Institutes of Health and plans to meet virtually with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team for the first time Thursday to discuss the coronavirus response, he told CBS News.

Why it matters: Fauci, widely viewed as one of the country's most trusted voices on the coronavirus, said it will be the first "substantive" conversation between he and Biden's team. He said he has not yet spoken with Biden directly, but has connected several times with incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

Ursula Perano
Updated Dec 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

Axios
11 hours ago - Economy & Business

Biden taps Brian Deese to lead National Economic Council

Brian Deese (L) in 2015 with special envoy for climate change Todd Stern (C) and Secretary of State John Kerry (R). Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden announced Thursday that he has selected Brian Deese, a former Obama climate and economic aide and head of sustainable investing at BlackRock, to serve as director of the National Economic Council.

Why it matters: The influential position does not require Senate confirmation, but Deese's time working for BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager and an investor in fossil fuels, has made him a target of criticism from progressives.

