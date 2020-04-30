1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden and Sanders reach agreement on convention delegates

Alexi McCammond

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign released a memo on Thursday announcing that it has come to an agreement with Bernie Sanders' former team to allocate enough statewide delegates at the Democratic National Convention to ensure "fair representation" for the progressive wing of the party.

Why it matters: Now that Sanders won't be the nominee, this is one way for his team to sustain the movement he's built and been a part of for decades — and to give his supporters a sense of representation and power over the Democratic platform.

  • Near the end of Sanders' campaign, some close allies were already looking past the 1991 delegates necessary to become the nominee — and instead focused on winning enough delegates to have influence over the party rules and platform committees at the convention this summer.

What they're saying:

"While Senator Sanders is no longer actively seeking the nomination, the Biden campaign feels strongly that it is in the best interest of the party and the effort to defeat Donald Trump in November to come to an agreement regarding these issues that will ensure representation of Sanders supporters and delegate candidates, both on the floor and in committees. We must defeat Donald Trump this fall, and we believe that this agreement will help bring the party together to get Trump out of the White House and not only rebuild America, but transform it."
— Biden campaign

The big picture: Sanders lost a chunk of the delegates he won during the Democratic primaries after dropping out. The Biden campaign has agreed to allow statewide delegate slots to be "filled by supporters of the Biden and Sanders campaigns based on the candidates' respective statewide results."

  • In New York, where the board of election's decision to cancel the primary has prompted intense backlash from Sanders supporters, the two teams are working together to figure out a way for Sanders to win some of those eventual delegates.

Rebecca Falconer

Yang sues over decision to cancel New York Democratic primary

Andrew Yang in Las Vegas in October. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former 2020 candidate Andrew Yang has filed a lawsuit against the New York State Board of Elections in federal court for effectively canceling the state's presidential primary in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: New York is the first state to take such action after its Democratic election commissioners voted Monday to remove from the ballot presidential candidates who have suspended their campaigns, leaving only former Vice President Joe Biden.

Ursula Perano

Joe Biden wins Ohio's mail-in Democratic primary

Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Ohio's Democratic primary on Tuesday, according to AP.

Why it matters: Biden is the lone Democrat left running for president. But his former competitor Sen. Bernie Sanders has encouraged his supporters to continue voting for him in presidential primaries to help gain leverage over the party's platform at the Democratic National Convention.

Alexi McCammond

Biden announces VP search committee

Joe Biden at a virtual event in April. Photo: JoeBiden.com via Getty Image

Joe Biden is one step closer to naming a running mate, announcing four co-chairs and a committee to vet candidates for a job he has committed to filling with a woman.

Driving the news: The vice presidential selection committee will be headed by Biden's longtime friend former Sen. Chris Dodd; Cynthia Hogan, a longtime aide and adviser who served as Biden's vice presidential counsel in the Obama White House; and two national campaign co-chairs, Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

