Key takeaways from Biden's "60 Minutes" interview

The highlights

On Hunter Biden at Bursima:

O'Donnell: "You understand people say, "Joe Biden, he's a experienced politician, statesman, knows the issues of Ukraine. Why didn't he just say to his son, "this is one to take a pass on. It may not look good"?

Biden: "He was already on the board. And he's a grown man. And it turns out he did not do a single thing wrong, as everybody's investigated."

Worth noting: Biden was already vice president when his son took up the position at the natural gas company in 2014.

On foreign interference:

Biden: "I'm very concerned about foreign interference, beyond me. Everybody knows what's going on. Trump not only doesn't want to do anything about it he's going out and asking for help. ... Come help me defeat — keep Biden from being the nominee...

Jill Biden: He's perpetuating.

O'Donnell: How is he perpetuating it?

Jill Biden: Well, by encouraging them to-- you know, to get involved in our election."

On President Trump:

O'Donnell: "President Trump says Russian interference is a hoax."

Biden: "He's an idiot, in terms of sayin' that. Everybody knows this. Everybody knows it. Nobody doubts it."

O'Donnell: "President Trump has said publicly, 'Joe Biden and his son are stone cold corrupt.' ... you want to say to him...?

Biden: "Let's see how straight you are, okay old buddy? I put out 21 years of mine. So show us your tax returns ... what are you hidin'? You want to deal with corruption? Start to act like it. Release your tax returns or shut up."

On Trump's family:

O'Donnell: "Do you believe President Trump's children have acted properly and avoided conflicts of interest?"

Biden: "I wasn't raised to go after the children. Their actions speak for themselves. I can just tell you this, that if I'm president get elected president my children are not going to have offices in the White House. My children are not going to sit in on Cabinet meetings."

Biden: "It's just simply improper because you should make it clear to the American public that everything you're doing is for them. For them. And the idea that you’re going to have his children his-- son-in-law, et cetera, engaged in the day-to-day operation of things they know nothing about.

O'Donnell: "You don't think that Jared Kushner should be negotiating a Middle East peace solution?"

Biden: "No, I don't (laughs) ... what credentials does he bring to that?"

On Facebook removing fake accounts from Russia while permitting Trump ads on Biden:

"Facebook is running right now — paid advertising by Trump that — everybody knows is a flat lie. You know, I'm glad they brought the Russians down. Why don't you bring down the lies that Trump is telling and everybody knows are lies?"

On former why former President Obama hasn't endorsed him:

Biden: "I want to earn this on my own."

O'Donnell: "Did he offer to endorse you?"

Biden: "No, we didn't even get there. I asked him not to. He said, "OK." I think it's better — I think he thinks it's better for me. I have no doubt when I'm the nominee he'll be out on the campaign trail for me."

Go deeper:

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.