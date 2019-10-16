Stories

Biden: "My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong"

Former Vice President Joe Biden backed son saying at Tuesday's debate that they did not do anything wrong in Ukraine during his vice presidency.

"My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong. I carried out the policy of the United States in rooting out corruption in Ukraine. That's what we should be focusing on. What I wanted to make a point about, and my son's statement speaks for itself. What I think is, we focus on why it's so important to remove [President Trump] from office."
— Former Vice President Joe Biden

Backdrop: Hunter Biden defended his actions in Ukraine earlier Tuesday, saying he doesn't regret serving on the board of a Ukrainian gas company and promising not to be involved in foreign businesses if his father becomes president.

