Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, posed in masks in a photo shared by the Carter Center on Saturday, pleading with Americans to "please wear a mask to save lives."

Why it matters: Face masks have morphed into a political issue, in part due to President Trump's reluctance to wear the coverings in public. Carter's announcement comes as dozens of states and municipalities are issuing face-mask mandates and rolling back their reopenings amid a spike in coronavirus cases.