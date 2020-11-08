Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Jill Biden to become only first lady with full-time teaching job

Jill Biden at Joe Biden's drive-in campaign rally at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 2. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Jill Biden plans to continue working full-time as a teacher when she becomes first lady next year.

Why it matters: The college English professor, who holds four degrees including a doctorate, will be the first FLOTUS with a full-time job in 231 years, USA Today notes. She told CBS in August it's "important" to continue teaching. "I want people to value teachers and know their contributions, and lift up the profession," she said.

Go deeper: Biden era begins

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump refuses to concede

President Trump. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Image

President Trump made it clear Saturday he won't concede to Joe Biden or accept his projected win, saying the election is "far from over."

What's next: In a statement, Trump said the campaign will begin "prosecuting our case in court" on Monday. The Trump campaign has already launched a series of baseless legal claims against 2020 voting, including lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan that were quickly dismissed. His allegations of voter fraud have been made without evidence.

Go deeper
Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden announcing COVID task force on Monday — Reports: Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge.
  4. Economics: Fed chair says economy will see "stronger recovery" with stimulus.
  5. Sports: NBA's Toronto Raptors weigh temporary stay in U.S.
  6. World: Designing digital immunity certificates for COVID-19.
Go deeper
Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

BIDEN ERA BEGINS

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

  1. Axios AM Deep Dive: Biden's Washington
  2. Scoop: Biden to announce COVID-19 task force Monday
  3. "I will be a president for all Americans"
  4. Harris breaks through multiple barriers as VP-elect
  5. World leaders congratulate Biden
  6. Trump won't concede
  7. Trump's 75-day finale, fully unrestrained
  8. Map: Biden reaches 270