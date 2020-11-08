Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Jill Biden at Joe Biden's drive-in campaign rally at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 2. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Jill Biden plans to continue working full-time as a teacher when she becomes first lady next year.
Why it matters: The college English professor, who holds four degrees including a doctorate, will be the first FLOTUS with a full-time job in 231 years, USA Today notes. She told CBS in August it's "important" to continue teaching. "I want people to value teachers and know their contributions, and lift up the profession," she said.
