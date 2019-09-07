House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler is expected to schedule a vote on Wednesday to authorize ground rules for launching impeachment proceedings against President Trump, 2 committee aides tell Axios' Alayna Treene.

Why it matters: The vote, details of which CNN first reported on Saturday, will be on a resolution to determine guidelines for how House Democrats can move forward with formalizing its ongoing impeachment inquiry. Notably, the resolution will allow witnesses to be questioned by committee staff counsels, CNN reports.

