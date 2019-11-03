Rep. Jeffries: 250 House-passed bills are in Mitch McConnell's "legislative graveyard"

In an interview with Mike Allen for "Axios on HBO," Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) lamented that more than 250 bills passed by Democrats in the House are sitting in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's "legislative graveyard."

The big picture: McConnell has called himself the "grim reaper" of progressive policies in the Senate. His campaign has also tweeted a photo of a graveyard with Democratic efforts marked on the headstones, including the name of McConnell's Democratic competitor Amy McGrath.