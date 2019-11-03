House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) released a letter to her congressional colleagues on Saturday outlining a list of House-passed bills that currently await action in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Why it matters: The letter acts as a rebuke against attacks by Republicans, who argue that House Democrats are more focused on impeachment than on passing legislation for the American people. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not taken up any of the eight House-passed packages named by Pelosi, and has pledged to be the "Grim Reaper" for progressive policies.