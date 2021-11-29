The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot announced that it will hold a vote on Wednesday to recommend Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official, be held in criminal contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena.

Why it matters: If the panel votes in favor and the resolution is approved by the full House, Clark would be the second person held in criminal contempt for refusing to provide information for the Jan. 6 investigation.

A federal grand jury has already indicted former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress for his failure to comply.

Details: Clark, who allegedly helped Trump amplify false claims around the election, refused to answer questions in a deposition with the House panel earlier this month.

In a letter to Clark on Oct. 13, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said the panel is seeking testimony on efforts by Trump's Department of Justice to overturn results of the 2020 election.

Who to watch: The panel is also threatening to take action against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for refusing to cooperate.

What's next: If the panel votes to hold Clark in contempt, it will then go to a vote of the full House. If the contempt resolution passes, Clark will be referred to the Department of Justice for prosecution.