Jan. 6 committee will vote on holding former DOJ official in contempt

Former acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark in Oct. 2020. Photo: Yuri Gripas-Pool/Getty Images

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot announced that it will hold a vote on Wednesday to recommend Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official, be held in criminal contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena.

Why it matters: If the panel votes in favor and the resolution is approved by the full House, Clark would be the second person held in criminal contempt for refusing to provide information for the Jan. 6 investigation.

  • A federal grand jury has already indicted former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress for his failure to comply.

Details: Clark, who allegedly helped Trump amplify false claims around the election, refused to answer questions in a deposition with the House panel earlier this month.

  • In a letter to Clark on Oct. 13, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said the panel is seeking testimony on efforts by Trump's Department of Justice to overturn results of the 2020 election.

Who to watch: The panel is also threatening to take action against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for refusing to cooperate.

What's next: If the panel votes to hold Clark in contempt, it will then go to a vote of the full House. If the contempt resolution passes, Clark will be referred to the Department of Justice for prosecution.

Ivana Saric
Nov 28, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Schiff: Jan. 6 panel could decide this week whether to hold Meadows in contempt

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot will likely decide this week whether to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt for failing to appear before the panel, Rep. Adam Schiff told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Catch up quick: Meadows is believed to have insight into former President Trump's role in efforts to stop the certification of President Biden's election win.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
3 hours ago - World

Scoop: Iran preparing to enrich weapons-grade uranium, Israel warns U.S.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi holds a press conference. Photo: Presidency of Iran handout via Getty

Israel has shared intelligence over the past two weeks with the U.S. and several European allies suggesting that Iran is taking technical steps to prepare to enrich uranium to 90% purity — the level needed to produce a nuclear weapon, two U.S. sources briefed on the issue tell me.

Why it matters: Enriching to 90% would bring Iran closer than ever to the nuclear threshold. The Israeli warnings come as nuclear talks resume in Vienna, with Iran returning to the negotiating table on Monday after a five-month hiatus.

Oriana Gonzalez
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Fight against Omicron won't include "shutdowns or lockdowns"

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Monday said that the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, is "a cause for concern, not a cause for panic."

Driving the news: Biden said later this week the administration will be releasing a strategy on how "we're going to fight COVID this winter. Not with shutdowns or lockdowns, but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing and more."

