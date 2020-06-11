Statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis torn down in Virginia

Protesters pulled down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in the historic Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday night, images from the scene show.

The big picture: Confederate statues have become a flash-point in some cities during Black Lives Matter demonstrations, and in Virginia in particular. On Saturday, protesters in Richmond tore down a statue of Confederate general Williams Carter Wickham. Officials in Alexandria removed a statue of a Confederate soldier named "Appomattox" last week. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that the memorial for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee would be removed from Monument Avenue.

Go deeper: Confederate monuments become flashpoints in protests against racism

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.