27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis torn down in Virginia

Protesters pulled down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in the historic Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday night, images from the scene show.

The big picture: Confederate statues have become a flash-point in some cities during Black Lives Matter demonstrations, and in Virginia in particular. On Saturday, protesters in Richmond tore down a statue of Confederate general Williams Carter Wickham. Officials in Alexandria removed a statue of a Confederate soldier named "Appomattox" last week. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that the memorial for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee would be removed from Monument Avenue.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Fadel Allassan
Jun 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Confederate monuments become flashpoints in protests against racism

People gather around the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, after Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans to remove the statue. Photo: Ryan M. Kelly/AFP via Getty Images

Protests against police violence and racism have sharpened the focus of a long-standing debate about the place for and relevance of Confederate-era monuments and iconography.

What's happening: In some cities, monuments have become a hub for demonstrations, while others have been vandalized or toppled by protesters. In some instances, government officials have ordered them to be removed altogether.

Axios
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NASCAR says it will ban display of Confederate flag

Photo: Jonathan Moore/Getty Images

NASCAR said in a statement Wednesday that it will ban the display of the Confederate flag at all of its events and properties.

Why it matters: The move comes amid a renewed push to ban Confederate monuments and iconography in various U.S. institutions as protests against police brutality and racial inequality have swept across the country. President Trump said on Wednesday that he would "not even consider" changing the names of U.S. military bases named for Confederate generals.

Ursula Perano
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi requests that Confederate statues be removed from Capitol building

Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the chairs of the Joint Committee on the Library on Wednesday requesting that the panel remove 11 Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall collection.

The latest: Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), the vice chair of the Joint Committee on the Library, responded in a statement that she agrees that "these symbols of cruelty and bigotry" be "expediently" removed from the halls of the Capitol. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), the committee chair, has not yet responded.

