Protesters tear down statue of Confederate general in Richmond

People gathered in Richmond for a demonstration Saturday. Photo: Ryan Kelly/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators on Saturday pulled down a statue of Williams Carter Wickham, a Confederate general during the American Civil War, in Richmond, Virginia, AP reports.

Why it matters: Confederate monuments have been a flashpoint in the protests against police brutality and racism that have swept across the country over the past two weeks.

  • Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that the state will remove the famous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond's historic Monument Avenue.

The big picture: The toppling of the Wickham statue followed a day of largely peaceful protests in the Virginia capital.

  • A Richmond police spokeswoman told the AP that she did not know if there were any arrests or damage done to the statue.
  • Some of Wickham’s descendants urged the city to remove the statue in 2017, according to AP.

U.S. Marines ban display of Confederate flag

American and Confederate flags fly on May 7 at a residence in the neighborhood where Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, lived in Brunswick, Ga. He was killed on Feb 23. Two white men are charged with his murder. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The U.S. Marines have issued a directive ordering the removal of all public displays of the Confederate flag, including from bumper stickers, posters, mugs, posters and clothing.

Why it matters: In a statement, the Marines said the flag has been "co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our Corps."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 6,916,233 — Total deaths: 400,135 — Total recoveries — 3,087,714Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 1,920,061 — Total deaths: 109,802 — Total recoveries: 500,849 — Total tested: 19,778,873Map.
  3. Public health: Why the pandemic is hitting minorities harder — Coronavirus curve rises in FloridaHow racism threatens the response to the pandemic —.
  4. Tech: The pandemic is accelerating next-generation disease diagnostics — Robotics looks to copy software-as-a-service model amid pandemic.
  5. Business: Budgets busted by coronavirus make it harder for cities to address inequality Sports, film production in California to resume June 12 after 3-month hiatus.
  6. Education: Students and teachers flunked remote learning.
George Floyd updates

Protesters gather north of Lafayette Square near the White House during a demonstration against racism and police brutality, in Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Tens of thousands of demonstrators have been rallying in cities across the U.S. and around the world to protest the killing of George Floyd. Huge crowds assembled in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Chicago for full-day events on Saturday.

The latest: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday morning that the city would be lifting its curfew, effective immediately. "Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city," he tweeted.

