Rep. Jeff Van Drew wins re-election in New Jersey after party switch

Rep. Jeff Van Drew and President Trump. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew won a second term in New Jersey’s 2nd congressional district, defeating Amy Kennedy, AP projects.
Why it matters: Van Drew, a former Democrat, received national attention last year when he switched parties after he voted against the impeachment of President Trump. After becoming a Republican last December, he pledged his "undying support" for the president.