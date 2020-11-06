Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Rep. Jeff Van Drew wins re-election in New Jersey after party switch

Rep. Jeff Van Drew and President Trump. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew won a second term in New Jersey’s 2nd congressional district, defeating Amy Kennedy, AP projects.

Why it matters: Van Drew, a former Democrat, received national attention last year when he switched parties after he voted against the impeachment of President Trump. After becoming a Republican last December, he pledged his "undying support" for the president.

Axios
Updated 49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: We're stuck in a post-election pandemic limbo.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Economics: Fed chair says economy will see "stronger recovery" with stimulus.
  4. Sports: NBA's Toronto Raptors weigh temporary stay in U.S.
  5. World: Europe's grim lesson about lockdowns.
Glen JohnsonHans Nichols
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

A 50-50 Senate: Democrats in power but not control

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

If Joe Biden wins the presidency, he could end up with a 50-50 Senate split — an outcome giving Democrats formal control of the upper chamber but also empowering individual senators greatly and requiring a procedural feat to abolish the 60-vote filibuster rule.

Why it matters: A President Biden would need a Senate majority to make good on many of his campaign promises.

Stef W. Kight
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's odds of winning through a recount are nearly impossible

Data: FairVote; Table: Axios Visuals

The Trump campaign says it will seek recounts in several key states, but that's highly unlikely to change the outcome.

Why it matters: Statewide recounts have historically only changed electoral margins by an average 430 votes, according to the nonpartisan election reform group FairVote. Joe Biden's lead in several states is thin, but it's not that thin.

