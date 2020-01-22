Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweeted Wednesday a photo at an Istanbul memorial to murdered Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi amid allegations that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) played a part in hacking the tech mogul's phone.

The big picture: Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post, had his phone hacked by an account apparently owned by MBS in 2018. UN investigators believe that MBS, who the CIA has concluded ordered Khashoggi's death, may have been seeking to "influence, if not silence, [the Post's] reporting on Saudi Arabia."

