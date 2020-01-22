Kaye linked to an article by the Guardian, which first reported Tuesday that the crown prince had been directly implicated in the alleged hacking. Axios has contacted the UN for comment.

Why it matters: The alleged security breach of the owner of Amazon and The Washington Post, whose columnist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in October 2018 in an assassination linked to MBS, comes months after Bezos' security consultant alleged in a Daily Beast article that Saudi Arabia took data from the billionaire's phone, saying "it’s clear that MBS considers The Washington Post to be a major enemy."

Per the Financial Times, which also reports it reviewed the new evidence, this latest forensic analysis "is the first to directly implicate a WhatsApp account" used by MBS.

(Of note: FT notes the pair's relationship deteriorated following Khashoggi's killing. MBS has denied involvement in the journalist's assassination, despite the CIA concluding with "high confidence" and Callamard finding there was "credible evidence" that he was responsible.)

What's new: The UN report is "expected to detail a forensic investigation into long-standing allegations by Bezos" that he was the victim of a cyberattack by the Saudi regime "as part of a complex series of conflicts among Bezos, the Saudis, President Trump and the National Enquirer tabloid," according to WashPost.

(Flashback: The Enquirer reported Bezos had an affair with Lauren Sanchez. Bezos raised “extortion and blackmail" concerns over the story. "[T]he Enquirer became an enforcement arm of the Trump presidential campaign, and presidency," per the Daily Beast.)

The new allegations: Kaye outlines in a new documentary film that Bezos' cellphone was "infected with malware that was delivered via a message" from MBS, per WashPost.

"Soon after the message was sent, investigators concluded, a massive amount of data was extracted from Bezos’s phone," the news outlet notes.

The hacking is alleged to have occurred weeks after MBS met with several leading U.S. executives and "sought to attract investment to the kingdom" and he and Bezos exchanged numbers at a Los Angeles dinner, the FT reports.

Experts hired by Bezos determined "medium to high confidence" that MBS' WhatsAppp account had been implicated with the hacking, according to the FT.

What's next: "It is understood that [the evidence] is considered credible enough for investigators to be considering a formal approach to Saudi Arabia to ask for an explanation," the Guardian reports.

