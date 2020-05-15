28 mins ago - Economy & Business

JCPenney files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The parking lot in front of a JCPenney store at The Shops at Tanforan Mall on May 15, in San Bruno, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

JCPenney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday, following prolonged store closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: This is the third major brick-and-mortar retail bankruptcy of the month, after J. Crew and Neiman Marcus, but by far the largest. The 118-year-old department store has 846 locations that employed around 90,000 people.

What they're saying:

“The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for our families, our loved ones, our communities, and our country. As a result, the American retail industry has experienced a profoundly different new reality, requiring JCPenney to make difficult decisions in running our business to protect the safety of our associates and customers and the future of our company."
— CEO Jill Soltau in a statement

House adopts new rules to allow remote voting

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on May 15. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

House members voted 217-189 on Friday to temporarily allow remote voting, which follows recommended social distancing guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: This marks the first time in history that House members will be able to direct another member to vote on their behalf and attend committees virtually amid the pandemic.

Go deeper: House Rules chair puts forward plan for proxy voting amid coronavirus

15 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:00 p.m. ET: 4,531,811 — Total deaths: 307,001 — Total recoveries — 1,632,286Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7:00 p.m. ET: 1,441,172 — Total deaths: 87,427 — Total recoveries: 250,747 — Total tested: 10,720,185Map.
  3. States: How America with half-occupancy will function amid society reopening — 1/3 of COVID deaths in Illinois are African Americans.
  4. Public health: Attacks on Fauci represent silencing "the inconvenient scientific voice," former health official says.
  5. Business: Coronavirus lockdowns heighten income inequities of school-from-home — Nursing homes and assisted living centers are taking people's stimulus checks  April retail sales drop a record 16.4%.
  6. USS Theodore Roosevelt: Five sailors test positive for coronavirus again.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

2020-05-15 - Politics & Policy