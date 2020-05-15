JCPenney files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

JCPenney is planning to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as early as tomorrow, and reportedly is negotiating a $450 million debtor-in-possession financing package with existing lenders.

Why it matters: This would be the month's third major retail bankruptcy, following J. Crew and Neiman Marcus, but by far the largest. The 118 year-old department store has 846 stores that had employed around 90,000 people.