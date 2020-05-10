48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Illinois governor: White House has "not delivered" on coronavirus promises

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that he is not relying on the Trump administration to help his state ramp up coronavirus testing, claiming that there have been "too many situations in which they've made promises not delivered."

Why it matters: In lieu of a national testing strategy, the White House has promoted a plan to work with state governments and the private sector to expand testing, referring to the federal government only as a "supplier of last resort."

The big picture: Pritzker, whose state has reported the fourth-most confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, has been highly critical of the Trump administration. He noted that the federal government has promised to provide a shipment of swabs necessary for increasing testing capacity, but said that in general "we're going it alone."

  • Pritzker clarified to CNN's Jake Tapper that while Illinois hasn't met the White House's recommendation for 14 days of declining new cases before reopening the economy, that's largely due to an explosion in raw testing numbers.
  • He also said that the state is working with county health departments to develop a "massive" contact tracing effort, viewed by experts as a must-have for reopening while limiting the death toll.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visu

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the country should "brace for the pandemic's second wave," as the country confirmed 34 new novel coronavirus cases on Sunday — the highest daily number in a month.

By the numbers: The novel coronavirus has infected over 4 million people and killed 279,000 worldwide as of early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 223,000).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Florida surged past 40,000 on Saturday, state health figures show.

Why it matters: Case numbers in Florida have jumped since Monday, when the state eased restrictions introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19. There have been 802 new cases and 46 more deaths in Florida since Friday.

South Korea fears "second wave" of coronavirus as cases jump

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said the country should "brace for the pandemic's second wave," the BBC reports, as officials confirmed 34 new novel coronavirus cases on Sunday — the highest daily number in a month.

Why it matters: South Korea had the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases after China in early March. But diligent tracing, testing and strict lockdowns allowed the country to control the outbreak. The new cases could serve as a warning to nations grappling with how to reopen their own communities.

