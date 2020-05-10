Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that he is not relying on the Trump administration to help his state ramp up coronavirus testing, claiming that there have been "too many situations in which they've made promises not delivered."

Why it matters: In lieu of a national testing strategy, the White House has promoted a plan to work with state governments and the private sector to expand testing, referring to the federal government only as a "supplier of last resort."

The big picture: Pritzker, whose state has reported the fourth-most confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, has been highly critical of the Trump administration. He noted that the federal government has promised to provide a shipment of swabs necessary for increasing testing capacity, but said that in general "we're going it alone."