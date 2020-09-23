2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jayapal: Paycheck Recovery Act could be "automatic stabilizer" in crises

Axios' Felix Salmon (left) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal. Photo: Axios

The Paycheck Recovery Act could serve as an "automatic stabilizer" in future unemployment crises like the coronavirus pandemic by offering direct grants to affected businesses, the bill's sponsor, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), said Wednesday at an Axios virtual event.

The big picture: Under Jayapal's proposal, which has bipartisan support and is under consideration in the House Financial Services Committee, the federal government would subsidize the benefits and salaries of qualified workers if unemployment hits 7% or higher. The intent is to limit the number of people filing jobless claims.

  • Overwhelmed unemployment systems are backlogged, causing delays in some benefits.
  • The proposal would be permanent and would not require congressional approval for each round of grant distributions.

What they're saying: "When you overload an already diminished system of unemployment, you essentially limit a whole bunch of people from getting any kind of support."

  • "So if you do the Paycheck Recovery Act, and you expand unemployment, and you provide additional relief... that would have been the kind of comprehensive package where perhaps we could have kept unemployment numbers lower...."

Watch the event, "Reimagining capitalism in America."

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
Sep 22, 2020 - Economy & Business

Fed chair warns economy will feel the weight of expired stimulus

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Fed Chair Jay Powell bump elbows before House hearing on Tuesday. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday that the expiration of Congress' coronavirus stimulus will weigh on the U.S. economy.

Why it matters: Powell warned that the effects of dried-up benefits are a looming risk to the economy, even if the consequences aren't yet visible.

What he's saying (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Axios Events

Watch: Reimagining capitalism in America

Axios hosted a conversation on how people are working to change the status quo and start building a truly equal, democratic society, featuring Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Director of Harvard's Democratic Knowledge Project Danielle Allen and John Hope Bryant, founder and CEO of Operation HOPE and Bryant Group Ventures.

Orion Rummler
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Former Louisville officer indicted on wanton endangerment in Breonna Taylor case

A grand jury has indicted Brett Hankison, one of the Louisville police officers who entered Breonna Taylor's home in March, on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots blindly into neighboring apartments.

The state of play: None of the three officers involved in the botched drug raid will face charges related to the actual death of Taylor, such as homicide or manslaughter. The two other officers who fired shots, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, were not charged at all. Hankison's bond was set at $15,000.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!