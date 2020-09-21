27 mins ago - Economy & Business

Unemployment concerns are growing

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: U.S. Department of Labor; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Initial unemployment insurance filings fell below 800,000 for the first time since March last week, but the total number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits remained at nearly 30 million, data from the Department of Labor shows.

What's happening: While fewer people are filing initial jobless claims, there remains a staggering number of unemployment insurance recipients and the data are growing increasingly unreliable.

  • Multiple states' data shows the number of people receiving benefits to be significantly different than federal government figures, with the discrepancy totaling millions.

The big picture: The U.S. unemployment system's infrastructure looks to be crumbling beneath the weight of the continued inflow of jobless claims resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Driving the news: California announced it will halt all unemployment claim filings for the next two weeks while it attempts to clear a backlog of cases that have not been processed, following a report that found its unemployment benefits system will need a complete overhaul.

  • The system has amassed a trove of unprocessed claims that has reached nearly 600,000 and is growing by 10,000 a day.
  • Authorities say it will take several more months to be cleared.

One level deeper: California's announcement is especially important given that it is not only the largest state in the U.S., but also has contributed substantially to the flow of unemployment claims in recent weeks.

  • Traditional continued unemployment claims fell by 256,000 and claims for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program dropped by 592,000 for the week ended Sept. 5.
  • California's numbers have been significantly outside the norms for other states and its own previous reports in recent weeks.

Go deeper

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Wall Street: Recession is over

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. economic activity fell more sharply in the second quarter of this year than during any other quarter in history. It's also going to grow more sharply in the third quarter of this year than during any other quarter in history.

  • The recession is over, according to Wall Street, with current forecasts showing sustained economic growth through 2021 and beyond.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
25 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The climate stakes of the Supreme Court fight

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death and the battle over her vacant Supreme Court seat have real implications for energy and climate policy.

Why it matters: If President Trump replaces her, the court will likely become more skeptical of regulations that claim expansive federal power to regulate carbon under existing law, and perhaps new climate statutes as well.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
38 mins ago - Economy & Business

The tech war between the U.S. and China escalates

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Economic tension between the U.S. and China continues to escalate but is shifting in focus — away from the tit-for-tat trade war and toward a more direct confrontation over the future of technology at the heart of the conflict between the world's two largest economies.

Why it matters: The battle between the U.S. and China was always about tech supremacy and the direct confrontation could result in an accelerated splintering of global supply chains and a significant reduction of international commerce.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow