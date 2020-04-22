Jay Inslee endorses Joe Biden: "A chance for the survival of life as we know it"

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday he is endorsing Joe Biden as president for 2020, The New York Times reports.

Inslee said Biden's campaign represents "a chance or survival of life as we know it... The faster we get in harness together, the likelier it is we will remove a man who has dedicated himself to deceit and rejection of science."

Inslee has been a prominent actor throughout the coronavirus pandemic as Seattle and Washington state battled a large outbreak. He launched a longshot presidential campaign in 2019 with a primary focus on climate change.

Inslee said he is confident Biden is "willing to aim faster and higher" on climate policy, and his aides are working with Biden's campaign to discuss Biden's environmental agenda, per the Times.

