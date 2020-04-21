19 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Scientists and climate experts endorse Joe Biden for president

Ben Geman

Photo: Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Over 50 scientists, including prominent climate experts, are out with an open letter endorsing Joe Biden just ahead of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

Why it matters: The letter comes as Biden is seeking to consolidate support among progressives who prefer Sen. Bernie Sanders' more aggressive climate platform.

What they're saying: "We are confident that, unlike President Trump, Joe Biden will respect, collaborate with, and listen to leaders in the scientific community and public health experts to confront the existential climate crisis and other environmental threats," the letter states.

  • "Biden’s plan to address climate change leads with science and facts and pledges U.S. leadership on climate action," it states.

Who they are: Signatories include the prominent Penn State climate scientist Michael Mann and Jane Lubchenco, who ran NOAA under former President Obama.

Catch up fast: Biden yesterday signaled that he plans to expand his climate platform. And Sanders' endorsement of Biden last week included the announcement of plans to form joint policy "task forces," with climate among the topics.

Go deeper: Joe Biden signals expanded climate plan as a "key objective"

Go deeper

Ben Geman

Biden signals expanded climate plan as a "key objective"

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden said Monday that expanding his climate platform will be a "key objective" in the coming months and laid out broad areas where the plan could see changes.

Driving the news: The announcement came in the presumptive Democratic nominee's statement accepting the endorsement of the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund.

Go deeperArrowApr 20, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Jacob Knutson

Joe Biden wins Wyoming caucuses

Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Wyoming's caucus on Sunday, according to the state's Democratic Party.

The big picture: Wyoming's in-person caucuses were suspended due to the coronavirus, and the vote-by-mail deadline was last Friday. Biden, who is the party's presumptive nominee now that Sen. Bernie Sanders has dropped out, earned an overwhelming 72.2% of the popular vote and claimed 10 delegates.

Go deeper: Sanders tells supporters that refusing to back Biden is "irresponsible"

Keep ReadingArrowApr 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

Scoop: Klobuchar to appear on Biden podcast amid VP rumors

Former Vice President Joe Biden is joined on stage by Sen. Amy Klobuchar during a campaign event on March 2 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is the next guest on Joe Biden's podcast "Here's the Deal," which was previewed by Axios before it comes out tomorrow.

Why it matters: You can't have conversations with Democratic operatives and strategists without hearing Klobuchar's name come up as a potential vice presidential pick for Biden — who's already publicly committed to selecting a woman.

Go deeperArrowApr 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy