2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden and Sanders vow joint climate work as part of endorsement

Ben Geman

Photo: JoeBiden.com via Getty Images

Part of Bernie Sanders' endorsement of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is a new plan for them to form joint "task forces" on six big topics, including climate change.

Why it matters: Time will tell, but I'll be watching to see if it leads to substantial changes in Biden's climate platform, which has disappointed the left even though it goes far beyond Obama-era policies.

  • Biden already rolled out changes to his health care and student debt policies last week designed to appeal to Sanders' backers.

Driving the news: The two men said they would form task forces on climate, health care, criminal justice, immigration, the economy and education.

  • Axios' Alexi McCammond writes that it's a sign of Biden's continued outreach to the progressive wing of the party.

What we don't know: Who will be on the climate task force, but I'll write more when I know something.

  • “They will be comprised of policy experts and leaders that represent the diverse viewpoints of the Democratic party,” a Biden campaign aide tells me.
  • “The groups will work together to identify shared policy goals that build upon Vice President Biden’s progressive vision for America,” the aide said.

Go deeper: The energy stakes of Bernie vs. Biden

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond

Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced on a livestream Monday that he's endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden, five days after suspending his own presidential campaign.

Why it matters: It's an effort to unify the Democratic Party behind the presumptive nominee after a divisive primary. "We have to make Trump a one-term president and we need you in the White House," Sanders told Biden.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 21 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammondMargaret Talev

Biden and Sanders work toward truce on big issues

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden isn’t about to become Bernie Sanders, but he’s signaling that there’s potential for more common ground on issues such as health care, student debt, climate change and more in the weeks ahead.

What to watch: As Biden courts Sanders' endorsement, their teams will hold policy discussions in the next few weeks with the expectation that Biden will incorporate some elements of Sanders' agenda, a person familiar with those plans tells Axios.

Go deeperArrowApr 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ben Geman

Clearing up the Biden-Bernie fracking tussle at the debate

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Getty Images photos: Ethan Miller and Brian Blanco

There was a lot of confusion Sunday night about whether Joe Biden made a big change in his energy platform during his debate with Bernie Sanders. He didn't.

What happened: At one point during his exchange on climate policy with Bernie Sanders, Biden said "no new fracking." That raised antennae about whether he was going beyond his existing vow to end new oil-and-gas permitting on federal lands and waters.

Go deeperArrowMar 16, 2020 - Energy & Environment