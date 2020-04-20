2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Biden signals expanded climate plan as a "key objective"

Ben Geman

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden said Monday that expanding his climate platform will be a "key objective" in the coming months and laid out broad areas where the plan could see changes.

Driving the news: The announcement came in the presumptive Democratic nominee's statement accepting the endorsement of the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund.

"I have asked my campaign to commence a process to meaningfully engage with more voices from the climate movement — including environmental justice leaders and worker organizations, and collaborate on additional policies in areas ranging from environmental justice to new, concrete goals we can achieve within a decade, to more investments in a clean energy economy."
— Joe Biden

Why it matters: It's the second sign in recent days that he is likely to alter his platform, which some green activists see as too modest even though it goes much further than Obama-era initiatives.

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders' endorsement of Biden last week included the announcement of plans to form joint policy "task forces," with climate among the topics.

Jacob Knutson

Joe Biden wins Wyoming caucuses

Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Wyoming's caucus on Sunday, according to the state's Democratic Party.

The big picture: Wyoming's in-person caucuses were suspended due to the coronavirus, and the vote-by-mail deadline was last Friday. Biden, who is the party's presumptive nominee now that Sen. Bernie Sanders has dropped out, earned an overwhelming 72.2% of the popular vote and claimed 10 delegates.

Alexi McCammond

Scoop: Klobuchar to appear on Biden podcast amid VP rumors

Former Vice President Joe Biden is joined on stage by Sen. Amy Klobuchar during a campaign event on March 2 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is the next guest on Joe Biden's podcast "Here's the Deal," which was previewed by Axios before it comes out tomorrow.

Why it matters: You can't have conversations with Democratic operatives and strategists without hearing Klobuchar's name come up as a potential vice presidential pick for Biden — who's already publicly committed to selecting a woman.

Bryan Walsh

A climate change-influenced megadrought

An aerial image of Lake Mead in Nevada in January 2020. Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

A large portion of the American Southwest is in the grip of a climate change-induced megadrought, a new study finds.

The big picture: This is the first megadrought of the climate change era, and it comes at a time when expanding cities and farms in the region are demanding more and more water.

