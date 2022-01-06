Sign up for our daily briefing

Japan asks U.S. military to stay on base to stop COVID spread

Axios

The U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan. Photo: Jinhee Lee/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Japan's foreign minister asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call Thursday for American soldiers to remain inside their bases in response to a recent increase in COVID-19 infections around U.S. military facilities, according to AP.

Why it matters: Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday he asked Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to make the request for stronger restrictions on the bases because he was dissatisfied with the U.S. military's response to the spread of the virus, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • The same day, U.S. Forces Japan implemented stricter mitigation measures for all military installations in Japan. The move includes a mask mandate, a required coronavirus test upon arrival in Japan and restricting movement until testing negative.

By the numbers: Okinawa, home to 32 U.S. military facilities, reported at least 981 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, though there were zero new cases on some days in December, according to AP.

  • Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki said U.S. soldiers were responsible for the increased number of cases and asked the national government to strengthen the prefecture's virus restrictions.

The big picture: In a readout of the call published Thursday, the State Department did not mention Hayashi's request but said he and Blinken "expressed their shared commitment to combatting and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Go deeper: More than 200 Marines removed for defying COVID vaccine mandate

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Grammy Awards postponed due to Omicron surge — Another point of confusion over COVID guidance — U.S. will buy 20 million of Pfizer's COVID pill, doubling previous order.
  2. Vaccines: CDC panel backs Pfizer boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds.
  3. Politics: White House to start delivering at-home COVID tests "later this month" — Judge blocks Pentagon from punishing Navy Seals who refused vaccine.
  4. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  5. Sports: Australia denies entry to Novak Djokovic over vaccine exemption — The NBA teams hit hardest by Omicron.
  6. World: Hong Kong bans flights from U.S. and seven other nations to curb Omicron — Macron on unvaccinated people: "I really want to piss them off" — China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher.
  7. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
Updated 11 hours ago - Health

CDC recommends Pfizer boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds

A health care worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in Long Beach, N.Y., in May. Photo: Johnny Milano/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday approved a CDC advisory committee's vote to recommend booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds.

Driving the news: The vote passed 13-1 earlier on Wednesday and will expand the number of children eligible for boosters as a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant spreads nationwide.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Wasil Ali
16 hours ago - World

Sudan PM's resignation leaves military in a bind as protests rage on

Gen. Burhan (right) with PM Hamdok last April. Photo: Ahsraf Shazly/AFP via Getty

The resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok leaves Sudan's military with the difficult task of trying to find a replacement with broad domestic and international support.

Why it matters: Hamdok’s long-awaited resignation came amid a months-long political crisis that is nowhere near over. The U.S. and other international actors fear it was another blow to Sudan's sputtering democratic transition.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow