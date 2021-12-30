Sign up for our daily briefing

More than 200 Marines removed for defying COVID vaccine mandate

Erin Doherty

Soldiers file paperwork before being administered their COVID-19 vaccinations by Army Preventative Medical Services on Sept. 9 in Fort Knox, Ky. Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

The U.S. Marine Corps said Thursday that it has now removed 206 service members for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Why it matters: The updated numbers come as the Department of Defense has ramped up repercussions for service members who defy the vaccine order amid surging coronavirus cases.

  • The branch said earlier this month that it had already discharged 103 Marines.

The big picture: Approximately 94% of active members of the Marine Corps are fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Defense.

  • As of last week, roughly 98% of all active duty forces, including reserve members, had received the COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in August directed all military troops to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and encouraged service leaders to set their own timelines for implementation.
  • To date, approximately 3,247 requests for religious accommodations concerning the vaccine have been made by Marine Corps members. Zero requests have been approved, according to a Marine Corps communications officer.

Erin Doherty
23 hours ago - Health

Fauci: Data suggests Omicron less severe than Delta

Anthony Fauci waits for President Biden to arrive for a video call on COVID-19 response at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Dec. 27 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that "all indications point to a lesser severity of Omicron versus Delta," citing preliminary data during a White House COVID-19 briefing.

Driving the news: Fauci cited a working paper from the University of Edinburgh that suggests Omicron is associated with a two-thirds reduction in the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization compared to Delta, among other research.

Axios
Updated 24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: CDC slashes estimate of Omicron case prevalence — Over 85 cruise ships under CDC investigation following outbreaks.
  2. Politics: Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation — "We have more work to do" on testing capacity, Biden says.
  3. Sports: NBA cuts isolation time for some players who test positive.
  4. States: Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate — D.C. has highest rate of infection in the U.S., report says — NYC schools to reopen with huge testing boost.
  5. World: India authorizes 2 vaccines — Delta says flight to Shanghai turned back due to COVID rules.
Rebecca Falconer
12 hours ago - Health

FDA authorizes Siemens Healthineers' at-home COVID test

A stack of COVID-19 rapid tests from Siemens Healthineers. Photo: Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for an at-home COVID-19 test manufactured by German company Siemens Healthineers.

Why it matters: Companies including Walmart, Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health have this month put limits on the number of at-home COVID-19 testing kits customers can buy as the Omicron and Delta variant surge across the U.S., per Reuters.

