More than 200 Marines removed for defying COVID vaccine mandate

Soldiers file paperwork before being administered their COVID-19 vaccinations by Army Preventative Medical Services on Sept. 9 in Fort Knox, Ky. Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images
The U.S. Marine Corps said Thursday that it has now removed 206 service members for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
Why it matters: The updated numbers come as the Department of Defense has ramped up repercussions for service members who defy the vaccine order amid surging coronavirus cases.
- The branch said earlier this month that it had already discharged 103 Marines.
The big picture: Approximately 94% of active members of the Marine Corps are fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Defense.
- As of last week, roughly 98% of all active duty forces, including reserve members, had received the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in August directed all military troops to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and encouraged service leaders to set their own timelines for implementation.
- To date, approximately 3,247 requests for religious accommodations concerning the vaccine have been made by Marine Corps members. Zero requests have been approved, according to a Marine Corps communications officer.
