Data: FRED, University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Retail sales receipts grew even bigger last month amid depressed levels of consumer sentiment.

Why it matters: The current divergence between spending and mood reflects the major opposing forces in this strengthening economy. It also potentially foreshadows a slowdown in demand.

State of play: Retail sales grew 3.8% in January from December, an initial reading from the Commerce Department said today. (Prices grew 0.6% in January.)

Estimates pegged growth at about 2%.

Context: Last month's boom comes as inflation has been rising at its fastest pace in 40 years.

Meanwhile, U.S. consumer sentiment has fallen to a more than 10-year low as households with $100,000 or more in income expect inflation to grow.

Between the lines: While prices have risen, demand was still the more powerful driver of January's sales increase.

According to the Adobe Digital Economy Index, a tracker of online purchases, 78% of online January sales for example, was due to real demand, versus 22% from inflation.

The big picture: As much as the world has reopened, retail spending trends in January very much reflected the kind of demand that the economy has seen throughout the pandemic.

Online shopping, home furniture and goods and the auto sector saw some of the strongest sales growth last month.

The Omicron variant also likely kept people at home, and consequently dollars away from services businesses.

Be smart: This year’s record inflation comes as the result of one of the fastest economic recoveries in history.

Consumers still have some $2 trillion-plus in excess savings.

Our thought bubble: Seems like retail therapy has become a national past time.

What to watch: When and how big any kind of slowdown may start.