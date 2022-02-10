Report: House panel finds gaps in Trump's call logs on Jan. 6

The House panel probing the Jan. 6 insurrection has found gaps in White House phone logs from the day of the attack, with investigators finding few records of calls that former President Trump made which are known to the committee, the New York Times reports.

State of play: There is no evidence that the logs were altered, per the Times, and Trump is known to have routinely used his personal cellphone. But the lack of information has made it more difficult to piece together what Trump was doing during the riot.

A spokesperson for the Jan. 6 committee declined to comment.

Details: The panel learned recently that Trump spoke to former Vice President Mike Pence and GOP lawmakers the morning of the riot as part of his efforts to overturn the election, per the Times. But such calls did not show up in call logs.

The big picture: The National Archives and Records Administration last month began releasing records from Trump's White House, which the former president attempted to keep hidden, to the committee.