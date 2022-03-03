Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday subpoenaed former Fox News host and Trump campaign advisor and the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Why it matters: The subpoena is the latest effort by the panel to get information from former President Donald Trump's inner circle as it tries to piece together his actions in the lead-up to, and during, the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The committee said in a court filing on Wednesday that it believes Trump "may have engaged in criminal acts" in his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

What they're saying: "Ms. Guilfoyle met with Donald Trump inside the White House, spoke at the rally that took place before the riot on January 6th, and apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds for that event," Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a statement.

According to the subpoena, the White House meeting on the morning of Jan. 6 included "several members" of the former president's family and "others."

It also says Guilfoyle has "claimed to have been involved in raising funds" for the "Stop the Steal" rally in front of the White House that preceded the attack.

"You also communicated with others about the decision by President Trump about who was and was not allowed to speak at the rally, including concerns raised about him sharing the stage with people like Ali Alexander, Alex Jones, and Roger Stone," the subpoena continues.

The backdrop: Guilfoyle had planned to sit for a voluntary interview with the panel on Feb. 25, but ended the meeting abruptly, prompting them to move to compel her testimony.

According to the subpoena, Guilfoyle backed out "claiming [she] had not been previously informed that Select Committee Members could observe and participate."

It also suggests Guilfoyle produced an insufficient number of documents even though she "professed to want to cooperate."

The other side: Guilfoyle said in a statement after bailing on her interview that the committee "revealed its untrustworthiness" when "members notorious for leaking information appeared."

She said her concerns were "validated" when the meeting was halted and "the Committee within less than two minutes leaked news of the break."

Guilfoyle said the Select Committee's counsel was "shocked and appalled" at the leak, accusing Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and other committee members.

"Staff had in fact communicated to your attorneys that Members could be present, but nevertheless offered to reschedule the interview. You declined," the subpoena says.

What's next: The panel is seeking a deposition with Guilfoyle on March 15.