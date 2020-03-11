43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Clyburn: DNC should "step in" for Biden after Tuesday's contests

Orion Rummler

Biden shakes hands with Clyburn on Feb. 26 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) called for the Democratic National Committee to pave the way for Vice President Joe Biden to win the Democratic nomination on Tuesday, NPR reports.

What's happening: Biden is the projected winner of the Democratic presidential primary in Michigan, the biggest contest of the night, as well as in Mississippi and Missouri. Voters are still casting ballots in Idaho, North Dakota, and Washington.

What he's saying: "I think when the night is over, Joe Biden will be the prohibitive favorite to win the Democratic nomination... If the night ends the way it has begun," Clyburn said, per NPR reporter Miles Parks.

  • He called for the DNC to "step in" and cancel future Democratic debates.

Why it matters: Clyburn, the highest-ranking black member of Congress, is credited with boosting Biden's campaign after endorsing him before the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday.

