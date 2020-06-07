46 mins ago - Economy & Business

James Bennet resigns as editor of New York Times editorial page

Photo: Gary Hershorn/Corbis via Getty Images

James Bennet has resigned as editor of the New York Times' editorial page, the paper announced Sunday.

Why it matters: Bennet had been under fire for green-lighting an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) that called on President Trump to "send in the troops" in order to quell violent protests over the death of George Floyd. Times employees organized a protest on social media and claimed that publishing the op-ed put black staff in danger.

  • Bennet did not personally read the op-ed before publication, but put out a statement amid employee backlash that outlined his defense for publishing the piece.
  • Shortly after, however, a Times spokesperson released a statement saying that Cotton's op-ed failed to meet company standards and that editorial-board processes would be changed as a result.

The big picture: Bennet was seen as a potential successor to current Times executive editor Dean Baquet. Katie Kingsbury has been named as acting editorial page editor through the November election, while Jim Dao, an opinion deputy who oversaw op-eds, is "stepping off the masthead and being reassigned to the newsroom."

What they're saying: "The journalism of Times Opinion has never mattered more than in this time of crisis at home and around the world, and I’ve been honored to be part of it," Bennet wrote in a statement.

  • "I’m so proud of the work my colleagues and I have done to focus attention on injustice and threats to freedom and to enrich debate about the right path forward by bringing new voices and ideas to Times readers."

New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger wrote in an email to staff:

“Because we have faced questions in recent days about our core values, I want to say this plainly: As an institution we are opposed to racism in every corner of society. We are opposed to injustice. We believe deeply in principles of fairness, equality and human rights. Those values animate both our news report and our opinion report.
While this has been a painful week across the company, it has sparked urgent and important conversations. In the Gough town hall questions, in the Slack channels, in the countless searching conversations I have had with many of you, I have heard an extraordinary passion for the mission of the Times."

Rashaan AyeshRebecca Falconer
Updated 58 mins ago - World

In photos: People around the world rally against racism

Churchill statue in Parliament Square. Photo: Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty Images

Tens of thousands of people gathered in London Sunday for anti-racism protests that were largely peaceful, but saw some clashes between demonstrators and police. For the second straight day, protesters defaced the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square.

Why it matters: The tense situation in the U.S. has brought the discussion of racism and discrimination onto the global stage at a time when most of the world is consumed by the novel coronavirus.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

George Floyd updates

Protesters gather north of Lafayette Square near the White House during a demonstration against racism and police brutality, in Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrations over the death of George Floyd continued across the nation on Sunday as activists and lawmakers hit the cable news circuit to react to the past week's events.

The latest: Both acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Attorney General Bill Barr said on Sunday they don't believe there is "systemic racism" among law enforcement in the U.S. Meanwhile, calls by activists to "defund the police" are growing louder as largely peaceful protests continue for yet another week.

Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Confederate monuments become flashpoints in protests against racism

People gather around the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, after Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans to remove the statue. Photo: Ryan M. Kelly/AFP via Getty Images

Protests against police violence and racism have sharpened the focus of a long-standing debate about the place for and relevance of Confederate-era monuments and iconography.

What's happening: In some cities, monuments have become a hub for demonstrations, while others have been vandalized or toppled by protesters. In some instances, government officials have ordered them to be removed altogether.

