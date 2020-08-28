Jacob Blake's father: "My son has not been afforded the rights of a human"

Jacob Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr., told CNN on Friday that his son has not been "afforded the rights of a human" after being shot in the back by a police officer at least seven times while reaching into his car in Kenosha, Wis.
Why it matters: His comment comes as Blake's family said that the 29-year-old, who is now paralyzed from the waist down, has been handcuffed to his hospital bed. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) said at a press conference on Thursday that he "would have no personal understanding why that would be necessary."
- "I would hope that we would be able to find a more, a better way to help him ... in recovering. That seems counterintuitive. It seems to be bad medicine," Evers added.
What he's saying: "He's a person. He's a human being. He's not an animal," the elder Blake said.
- "But my son has not been afforded the rights of a human. He's not been treated like a human. He's a father. He's not a deadbeat dad, he's a father that's with his children every day."
- "Sometimes you get a little angry, sometimes more than a little angry, because we've been going through this for so long. And it's only the brown faces ... that get treated in this way."