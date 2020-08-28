48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jacob Blake's father: "My son has not been afforded the rights of a human"

Jacob Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr., told CNN on Friday that his son has not been "afforded the rights of a human" after being shot in the back by a police officer at least seven times while reaching into his car in Kenosha, Wis.

Why it matters: His comment comes as Blake's family said that the 29-year-old, who is now paralyzed from the waist down, has been handcuffed to his hospital bed. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) said at a press conference on Thursday that he "would have no personal understanding why that would be necessary."

  • "I would hope that we would be able to find a more, a better way to help him ... in recovering. That seems counterintuitive. It seems to be bad medicine," Evers added.

What he's saying: "He's a person. He's a human being. He's not an animal," the elder Blake said.

  • "But my son has not been afforded the rights of a human. He's not been treated like a human. He's a father. He's not a deadbeat dad, he's a father that's with his children every day."
  • "Sometimes you get a little angry, sometimes more than a little angry, because we've been going through this for so long. And it's only the brown faces ... that get treated in this way."

Rashaan Ayesh
Aug 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris say they spoke with Jacob Blake's family

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris said Wednesday they have spoken with the family of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot at least seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The big picture: Protests have erupted across the country as Blake remains in the hospital paralyzed from the waist down. Two people were shot and killed during clashes in Kenosha overnight, resulting in the arrest of a 17-year-old male. President Trump said Wednesday that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) will allow "federal assistance" to help quell the violence.

Rashaan Ayesh
Aug 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Wisconsin Justice Department releases initial account of Jacob Blake shooting

Protesters in Kenosha. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Wisconsin Department of Justice released its initial account describing the events before and after officers shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, last Sunday evening,

The state of play: The department says officers were sent to a residence after a woman claimed her boyfriend was on the property and was not supposed to be. Officers allegedly tried to arrest Blake, initially using a taser they say did not work.

Axios
Aug 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Federal prosecutors launch civil rights probe into Jacob Blake's shooting

Demonstrators march through the city during a Sunday protest in New York City over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that federal prosecutors and the FBI have opened a civil rights investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.

The big picture: Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down following the Aug. 23 shooting. The incident triggered a wave of protests in Kenosha, in the latest demonstration against police brutality and racism.