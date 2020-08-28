Jacob Blake's father: "My son has not been afforded the rights of a human"

Jacob Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr., told CNN on Friday that his son has not been "afforded the rights of a human" after being shot in the back by a police officer at least seven times while reaching into his car in Kenosha, Wis.

Why it matters: His comment comes as Blake's family said that the 29-year-old, who is now paralyzed from the waist down, has been handcuffed to his hospital bed. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) said at a press conference on Thursday that he "would have no personal understanding why that would be necessary."

"I would hope that we would be able to find a more, a better way to help him ... in recovering. That seems counterintuitive. It seems to be bad medicine," Evers added.

What he's saying: "He's a person. He's a human being. He's not an animal," the elder Blake said.