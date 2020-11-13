Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Ivy League cancels winter sports season

Harvard plays Princton in February 2020. Photo: John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Ivy League has canceled its winter sports for the 2020-21 season, the conference's Council of Presidents said on Thursday.

Driving the news: The announcement comes as states across the U.S. see a surge in new coronavirus cases.

Details: In addition to canceling the winter sports season, the conference postponed the spring sports season through at least February 2021.

  • There will also be no competition for fall sports during the upcoming spring semester.
  • Training and practices will be allowed to continue, "provided they are structured in accordance with each institution’s procedures and applicable state and local regulations."
  • Affected student-athletes will not lose a season of Ivy League or NCAA eligibility, regardless of whether they enroll, the conference said.
  • The council added it would continue to "monitor and evaluate the public health climate and consider changes to policies when warranted in order to return to more normal campus operations."

What they're saying: "The unanimous decisions by the Ivy League Council of Presidents follow extended consideration of options and strategies to mitigate the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, an analysis of current increasing rates of COVID-19 – locally, regionally and nationally – and the resulting need to continue the campus policies related to travel, group size and visitors to campus that safeguard the campus and community," the conference said in a statement.

  • "Regrettably, the current trends regarding transmission of the COVID-19 virus and subsequent protocols that must be put in place are impeding our strong desire to return to intercollegiate athletics competition in a safe manner."
  • The council also said that student athletes, coaches and their families "are again being asked to make enormous sacrifices for the good of public health — and we do not make this decision lightly."

Sam Baker
16 hours ago - Health

Biden's Day 1 challenges: The coronavirus

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The coronavirus is not only a life-or-death crisis that will be waiting for President-elect Joe Biden on Day One. It’s a crisis that will keep getting worse every day, making it harder and harder for a new administration to solve.

The big picture: The virus will not know there’s a new president. It will simply keep spreading, and killing people, until we stop it. The challenge of stopping it will be Biden’s first, most urgent order of business. And it will be incredibly difficult.

Fadel Allassan
6 hours ago - Health

Chicago issues stay-at-home advisory as COVID-19 cases spike

Photo: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday announced a stay-at-home advisory and a 10-person cap on social gatherings to combat a surge in new COVID-19 infections.

Why it matters: Lightfoot warned that Chicago could see 1,000 or more additional coronavirus-related deaths this year if steps are not taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Chicago has recorded an average of 1,920 cases a day over the last seven days, up from an average of 1,410 daily cases the week prior, per data from the city's Department of Public Health.

Sam BakerAndrew Witherspoon
16 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus cases rise by 40%

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

New coronavirus infections jumped by 40% over the past week. The U.S. is now averaging roughly 119,000 new cases per day — by far the highest daily average of any point in the pandemic.

The big picture: The U.S. has never controlled the coronavirus and isn't about to start.

