Ivanka Trump changes party registration: "I am a proud Trump Republican"

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump told the New York Times Monday that she has registered as a Republican for the first time in order to vote for her father Donald Trump in the New York primary.

Why it matters: Ivanka Trump's role in the White House has been seen by some as a bridge to moderates based on her more progressive views on climate change, gun control, pay equity and parental leave.

Context: Ivanka Trump, once a New York socialite who donated to Democrats, was unable to vote for Trump in the 2016 primary because she did not change her party affiliation in time.

She has traveled to a number of cities this year as part of Trump's re-election campaign, appearing at ticketed dinners and other events.

Her Twitter feed, which never commented on controversies surrounding her father, has taken on a more confrontational attitude against the Democratic Party, the Times notes.

What she's saying: “I am a proud Trump Republican. I believe he's broadened the reach of the Republican Party, which is really important to me.”