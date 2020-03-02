Ivanka Trump changes party registration: "I am a proud Trump Republican"
Ivanka Trump at the State Department. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump told the New York Times Monday that she has registered as a Republican for the first time in order to vote for her father Donald Trump in the New York primary.
Why it matters: Ivanka Trump's role in the White House has been seen by some as a bridge to moderates based on her more progressive views on climate change, gun control, pay equity and parental leave.
Context: Ivanka Trump, once a New York socialite who donated to Democrats, was unable to vote for Trump in the 2016 primary because she did not change her party affiliation in time.
- She has traveled to a number of cities this year as part of Trump's re-election campaign, appearing at ticketed dinners and other events.
- Her Twitter feed, which never commented on controversies surrounding her father, has taken on a more confrontational attitude against the Democratic Party, the Times notes.
What she's saying: “I am a proud Trump Republican. I believe he's broadened the reach of the Republican Party, which is really important to me.”
- "In areas outside of my portfolio, I tend to agree more with the more conservative viewpoint more often than where the Democrats are today."