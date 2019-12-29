Ivanka Trump: "People aren't debating anymore whether paid family leave is good policy"

President Trump's daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump declined to comment on CBS News' "Face the Nation" whether she was endorsing any specific bill on paid family leave, but said that she could support Democratic-led legislation if it was the "right policy."

Why it matters: Trump, who has championed paid leave in her role at the White House, said that in the years since her father was elected, people have stopped debating "whether or not paid family leave is good policy" and are now debating "what's the best policy."