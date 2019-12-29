Ivanka Trump: "People aren't debating anymore whether paid family leave is good policy"

President Trump's daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump declined to comment on CBS News' "Face the Nation" whether she was endorsing any specific bill on paid family leave, but said that she could support Democratic-led legislation if it was the "right policy."
Why it matters: Trump, who has championed paid leave in her role at the White House, said that in the years since her father was elected, people have stopped debating "whether or not paid family leave is good policy" and are now debating "what's the best policy."
"When I first came to Washington, I was surprised at how few Democrats had taken their argument for the merit of paid leave to their colleagues across the aisle. So it really was starting from the beginning and talking about this policy and framing it in different terms. So Republicans didn't want a payroll tax increase that disproportionately impacts the most vulnerable. So what are new solutions? We proposed the first ever bipartisan, bicameral plan that would allow people the flexibility to determine if they want to pull back- pull forward their child tax credit and then pay it back over 10 years."— Ivanka Trump
The big picture: The House and Senate recently passed a military policy bill that included a provision securing 12 weeks of paid parental leave for more than two million federal workers.
- Ivanka Trump explained to CBS: "We can't tell the private sector to step up and to offer these critical benefits to their employees and not be willing to do it ourselves."
