Ivanka Trump in talks to appear before Jan. 6 committee

Ivana Saric

Donald Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump on on Jan. 4, 2021. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Ivanka Trump is in talks to appear before the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, per ABC News.

The big picture: She is the first Trump family member to voluntarily negotiate with the Jan. 6 panel without receiving a subpoena, per ABC.

  • The panel has previously indicated that it had "firsthand testimony" that Ivanka Trump asked her father to "'please stop this violence'" during the riot.

Driving the news: The committee last month sent a letter to the former first daughter asking her to voluntarily cooperate with the investigation.

What they're saying: "Ivanka Trump is in discussions with the committee to voluntarily appear for an interview," a spokeswoman for Trump confirmed in a statement, per ABC.

Go deeper

Ivana Saric
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Prosecutors leading Manhattan DA's Trump investigation resign

Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Oct. 9, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Two prosecutors who have helped lead the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into former President Donald Trump's financial dealings abruptly resigned on Wednesday, the New York Times first reported.

Why it matters: Their resignations came after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg suggested that he had "doubts about moving forward" with the case, and throws the future of the investigation into doubt, per the Times.

Go deeper
Zachary Basu
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. reimposes sanctions on Nord Stream 2 over Russia's aggression

Photo: Leigh Vogel/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden said Wednesday he will reverse last year's decision to waive sanctions on the entity and corporate officers behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a day after Germany froze certification of the Kremlin-backed project.

Why it matters: It's an escalation in the U.S. sanctions response to what the administration has called the "the beginning of a Russian invasion" of Ukraine, and delivers a fresh blow to an $11 billion pipeline that has proven to be a massive headache for President Biden ever since he waived sanctions last May.

Go deeper
Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: COVID cases plummet all across the U.S.
  2. Vaccines: America prepares for a potential 4th COVID shot — Fox Business host Neil Cavuto says COVID vaccine saved his life — New York delays booster-shot mandate for health care workers.
  3. States: California first state in U.S. to outline COVID endemic phase plan.
  4. World: Hong Kong to enforce mandatory COVID testing for all residents — Boris Johnson ends COVID self-isolation requirement in England — Australia reopens borders to world for first time in nearly 2 years.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper

