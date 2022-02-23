Ivanka Trump in talks to appear before Jan. 6 committee

Ivanka Trump is in talks to appear before the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, per ABC News.

The big picture: She is the first Trump family member to voluntarily negotiate with the Jan. 6 panel without receiving a subpoena, per ABC.

The panel has previously indicated that it had "firsthand testimony" that Ivanka Trump asked her father to "'please stop this violence'" during the riot.

Driving the news: The committee last month sent a letter to the former first daughter asking her to voluntarily cooperate with the investigation.

What they're saying: "Ivanka Trump is in discussions with the committee to voluntarily appear for an interview," a spokeswoman for Trump confirmed in a statement, per ABC.