Italy reports record 368 new coronavirus deaths in one day

The Italian government reported 368 new deaths from the coronavirus on Sunday, the largest 24-hour increase since the country confirmed its first case, according to AP.

Why it matters: The surge of deaths come despite extensive government measures to stem the rapidly spreading virus, including internal travel restrictions, bans on all public gatherings and sports, and closures of all retailers that do not sell "essential items."

By the numbers: Italy reported 3,590 new cases of the virus, bringing its total to 24,747. At least 1,809 people have died from the virus in Italy, making it the largest outbreak outside of China.

The big picture: The virus is straining Italy's health care system, especially in the country's northern provinces, PBS reports. Some hospitals in the Lombardy region are unable to admit new patients.

Many hospitals are struggling to find intensive care beds for critically ill patients, and there is a lack of protective masks for health workers.

