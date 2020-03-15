2 hours ago - Health

Italy reports record 368 new coronavirus deaths in one day

Jacob Knutson

People wearing masks in Rome on March 14. Photo: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

The Italian government reported 368 new deaths from the coronavirus on Sunday, the largest 24-hour increase since the country confirmed its first case, according to AP.

Why it matters: The surge of deaths come despite extensive government measures to stem the rapidly spreading virus, including internal travel restrictions, bans on all public gatherings and sports, and closures of all retailers that do not sell "essential items."

By the numbers: Italy reported 3,590 new cases of the virus, bringing its total to 24,747. At least 1,809 people have died from the virus in Italy, making it the largest outbreak outside of China.

The big picture: The virus is straining Italy's health care system, especially in the country's northern provinces, PBS reports. Some hospitals in the Lombardy region are unable to admit new patients.

  • Many hospitals are struggling to find intensive care beds for critically ill patients, and there is a lack of protective masks for health workers.

Fadel Allassan

Italy tightens coronavirus shutdown, closes all businesses except pharmacies and grocers

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Photo: Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that the country's retailers and businesses, other than pharmacies and grocers that sell "essential items," will close as the country responds to the novel coronavirus, AP reports.

Why it matters: It's the most extreme measure any nation other than China has taken to stem the rapidly spreading virus. With more than 12,000 cases and 827 deaths, Italy has had the worst outbreak outside of China. On Monday, Conte announced that the government extended internal travel restrictions to the entire country through April 3.

Coronavirus updates: WHO classifies COVID-19 as pandemic

Axios

Italy extends coronavirus lockdown to entire country

Photo: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Monday that the government has extended internal travel restrictions to the entire country until April 3, after initially locking down the country's northern region in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

Why it matters: It's an extreme measure that effectively locks down 60 million people in one of the most populated countries in Europe, where more people have tested positive for the coronavirus than any country outside of China. Conte also announced that all public gatherings and sporting events would be banned.

Bob Herman

What the U.S. needs to learn from Italy's coronavirus crisis

Italy has reported more than 12,000 coronavirus cases. Photo: Carlo Hermann/AFP via Getty Images

The coronavirus outbreak in Italy has gotten so bad so quickly that some doctors are now forced to practice "catastrophe medicine" — determining which severely ill patients should, and should not, get care based on the resources available.

Between the lines: The U.S. is not at that point — but a week ago, neither was Italy. The rapid deterioration there underlines the importance of taking preventive measures seriously, and the need for political and health leaders to start thinking about hard ethical questions.

