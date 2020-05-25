Italy reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases since February

The Italian government reported 300 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, the lowest daily increase since Feb. 29.

Why it matters: Italy, the first country in Europe to implement a nationwide lockdown after emerging as a hotspot in March, appears to have finally weathered its coronavirus outbreak. Italy has reported nearly 33,000 total deaths, the third-highest total behind the U.S. and U.K.

By the numbers:

55,300 total active cases (+300 new)

32,877 total deaths (+92 new)

141,981 total recovered (+1,502 new)

The big picture: Like several other countries in Europe, Italy has begun to ease its coronavirus restrictions. Shops, restaurants and hairdressers were permitted to reopen last week with social distancing measures in place, and Italians in certain regions were allowed to travel freely for the first time in months, per Reuters.