Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled in secret Sunday to the city of Neom on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli sources tell me.

Why it matters: Israel and Saudi Arabia had a secret relationship for many years, but this is the first time such a high level meeting has been reported — even though neither side confirmed it officially.

Driving the news: Data from online flight radar sites showed a private jet departing from Tel Aviv Sunday evening and flying directly to Neom. The jet returned to Israel after five hours on the ground.

The unusual flight coincided with a planned meeting between Pompeo and the Saudi crown prince, which was published on the secretary of state's schedule.

Of note: The Saudis, the Israelis and the Americans knew that the flight from Tel Aviv to Neom would be detected by plane spotters and likely lead to the exposing of the meeting.

According to Israeli sources, Netanyahu didn’t update in advance his coalition partners, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, about the trip. Both Gantz and Ashkenazi are Netanyahu’s political rivals.

What they're saying: Israeli sources told me the director of Mossad Yossi Cohen joined Netanyahu on the trip to Saudi Arabia.

Netanyahu's office didn’t comment on this story but didn’t deny it either.

After the news of the visit broke in the Israeli press, Netanyauh's social media adviser Topaz Luk tweeted: "While Benny Gantz is dealing with politics the Prime Minister is making peace."

Behind the scenes: The Israeli coronavirus cabinet was supposed to convene on Sunday evening. Netanyahu’s office announced on Saturday night that the meeting was postponed because more work needed to be done in advance.

This was a cover story. The real reason for postponing the cabinet meeting was Netanyahu's trip to Saudi Arabia, Israeli source told me.

The big picture: Israel and Saudi Arabia are very concerned by the incoming Biden administration's stated goal of returning to the 2015 Iran deal.