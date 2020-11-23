Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Israeli PM flew to Saudi Arabia for meeting with Pompeo and crown prince

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif at a press conference on Nov. 18. Photo: Menahem Kahana/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled in secret Sunday to the city of Neom on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli sources tell me.

Why it matters: Israel and Saudi Arabia had a secret relationship for many years, but this is the first time such a high level meeting has been reported — even though neither side confirmed it officially.

Driving the news: Data from online flight radar sites showed a private jet departing from Tel Aviv Sunday evening and flying directly to Neom. The jet returned to Israel after five hours on the ground.

  • The unusual flight coincided with a planned meeting between Pompeo and the Saudi crown prince, which was published on the secretary of state's schedule.

Of note: The Saudis, the Israelis and the Americans knew that the flight from Tel Aviv to Neom would be detected by plane spotters and likely lead to the exposing of the meeting.

  • According to Israeli sources, Netanyahu didn’t update in advance his coalition partners, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, about the trip. Both Gantz and Ashkenazi are Netanyahu’s political rivals.

What they're saying: Israeli sources told me the director of Mossad Yossi Cohen joined Netanyahu on the trip to Saudi Arabia.

  • Netanyahu's office didn’t comment on this story but didn’t deny it either.
  • After the news of the visit broke in the Israeli press, Netanyauh's social media adviser Topaz Luk tweeted: "While Benny Gantz is dealing with politics the Prime Minister is making peace."

Behind the scenes: The Israeli coronavirus cabinet was supposed to convene on Sunday evening. Netanyahu’s office announced on Saturday night that the meeting was postponed because more work needed to be done in advance.

  • This was a cover story. The real reason for postponing the cabinet meeting was Netanyahu's trip to Saudi Arabia, Israeli source told me.

The big picture: Israel and Saudi Arabia are very concerned by the incoming Biden administration's stated goal of returning to the 2015 Iran deal.

  • Several hours before traveling to Saud Arabia Sunday, Netanyahu said in a speech: "Thanks to our determined stand against the nuclearization of Iran, and to our opposition to the nuclear agreement with Iran, many Arab countries have fundamentally changed their approach to Israel."

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
17 hours ago - World

Netanyahu says Biden must not go back to Iran deal

Photo: Abir Sultan/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that President-elect Biden's administration “must not go back to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran."

Why it matters: The comments — at the annual memorial ceremony for David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister — signal that Netanyahu is planning to repeat the public campaign against an Iran deal that he engaged in during the Obama administration.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 40 mins ago - World

Oxford University says its coronavirus vaccine is up to 90% effective

A scientist working during at the Oxford Vaccine Group's laboratory facility at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England, in June. Photo: Steve Parsons/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The University of Oxford announced Monday a COVID-19 vaccine it's developed with AstraZeneca is 70.4% effective in preventing people from developing symptoms, per interim data from its Phase III trials.

Of note: When two full doses were given to volunteers at least a month apart, the efficacy was 62%. This rose 90% among those given half a dose, followed by a full one, the university noted in a statement.

Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to name Antony Blinken as secretary of state

Anthony Blinken, then deputy secretary of state speaks at a 2016 summit 2016 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

President-elect Joe Biden will name as secretary of state his longtime adviser Antony Blinken, who has held diplomatic and national security jobs since the Clinton administration, a Biden adviser confirmed to Axios on Sunday.

Our thought bubble: By nominating Blinken, who has worked closely with Biden over the past two decades, Biden may return more authority to and work to rebuild the ranks and morale inside the diplomatic corps after President Trump moved to diminish its reach and centralize decision making inside the White House.

