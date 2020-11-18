Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Exclusive: Biden must consult Gulf states before new Iran deal, Bahrain foreign minister says

Foreign Minister Abdul Latif al-Zayani of Bahrain told me in an exclusive interview that he expects the Biden administration to consult Bahrain and other Gulf countries before moving toward a new nuclear deal with Iran.

Why it matters: The comments, made during Al-Zayani's historic visit to Jerusalem today, reflect the concerns of other Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE about Biden's desire to revive the existing nuclear deal and potentially negotiate a new one.

Flashback: Those countries all supported President Trump's decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal and launch the "maximum pressure" campaign. The Trump administration consulted closely with Bahrain and other Gulf states on its Iran policy, as well as with Israel.

What he's saying: “The situation in the Middle East has changed in the last four years and the dynamics have changed," al-Zayani told me. “We are sure that the interest of the U.S. is to have a secure and stable region for all and we hope Iran becomes a responsible regional citizen."

  • He stressed any new agreement with Iran needs to deal not only with Iran’s nuclear program but also with its regional behavior and its ballistic missiles program.

Between the lines: Biden has said he'd return to the 2015 deal if Iran return to compliance, but he also says he'd seek a new, broader deal with Iran.

  • “We need to be consulted if the U.S. pursues such an agreement with Iran," al-Zayani said, referring to America's partners in the region.

What’s next: Israeli officials tell me they hope the normalization agreements with Bahrain and the UAE will allow the three countries to present a united line to the Biden administration — both in private and in public — on a new Iran deal.

  • Al-Zayani said Bahrain is in consultations with Israel and with its Gulf partners about what’s next on Iran.
  • “Any nation concerned by Iran’s belligerence should, and will, make their case," he stressed. "We will certainly make our views known. We have a close and open dialog with the United States, so I am sure that other regional states will make these concerns absolutely clear."

Driving the news:

  • Al-Zayani became the first-ever Bahraini government minister to visit Israel today, arriving this morning on a direct flight from Manama.
  • White House envoy Avi Berkowitz, who was one of the architects of the Bahrain-Israel normalization deal, travelled with him.
  • Al-Zayani gave his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, a formal request to open a Bahraini embassy in Tel Aviv. He also offered Bahrain's acceptance of Israel's request to open an embassy in Manama.
  • Ashkenazi said he thinks the embassies will be opened by the end of the year. He'll travel to Bahrain on Dec. 4 to participate in the Manama security dialogue, becoming the first Israeli foreign minister to visit Bahrain.

The latest: Al-Zayani also had a trilateral meeting in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during which Israel and Bahrain signed an agreement on direct flights.

What’s next: Al-Zayani told me he thinks the Biden administration will embrace the “Abraham Accords” process, and potentially expand it. “We know it is not going to always be a smooth ride but this train has left the station and we hope others will join," he said.

  • He also denied that there was a crisis between Bahrain and the Palestinians over the normalization decision. He said the deal would allow Bahrain to "use our relationship with Israel to more effectively advocate for the Palestinian people" and a two-state solution.

Stef W. Kight
7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Judge blocks border officials from expelling unaccompanied migrant children

The Paso Del Norte International Bridge between El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juárez. Photo: Justin Hamel/AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., ordered the Trump administration on Wednesday to stop the expulsion of migrant children who cross the border alone — a policy enabled by a March emergency order by the Centers for Disease Control because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: As of September, nearly 9,000 unaccompanied migrant children had been expelled because of the CDC order.

Orion Rummler
10 mins ago - Health

NYC will again close public schools amid virus surge

A student is informed by a crossing guard of a temporary school closure in Brooklyn. Photo: Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty Images

New York City's public school system will close for in-person learning beginning Thursday after coronavirus positivity rates in the city topped 3%, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Why it matters: The city, which is staring down a second coronavirus wave after being the world's epicenter for the pandemic earlier this year, previously boasted having more students physically in classrooms than nearly any other locality in the country, per the New York Times.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Nancy Pelosi re-elected as House Democratic leader

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives for her weekly press conference. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was re-elected Wednesday to serve as House Democrats' leader, preserving her role as the key Democratic player in Congress and solidifying her power alongside a future Biden administration.

Why it matters: Pelosi's re-election, which took place remotely via voice vote, sets her up to be re-elected as speaker in January and follows a disappointing election for House Democrats, who lost several seats, undercutting the party's major gains from the 2018 midterms.

