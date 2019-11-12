There was a major escalation in Gaza overnight after Israel killed a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander in an airstrike early Tuesday. In retaliation, the PIJ launched dozens of rockets on cities in southern and center Israel including Tel Aviv.

Why it matters: This is the first time in several years that Israel engaged in targeted killing against a senior commander in one of the terror organizations in Gaza. Israeli officials believe the situation will further escalate in the next few hours and several days of fighting in Gaza is expected.