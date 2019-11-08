Netanyahu brings political rival into Cabinet to thwart Gantz

Bennett’s appointment is surprising because for the last five years he has been one of Netanyahu’s main political rivals and a sharp critic on national security issues, including the situation in Gaza.

Bennett was Netanyahu’s chief of staff a decade ago when he was opposition leader, but relations broke down and Bennett began to be treated by Netanyahu as a political arch-enemy.

Bennett is a right-wing hardliner, but his appointment will not dramatically change Israeli security policy vis a vis Gaza, Syria, Lebanon or Iran.

Bennett will be an interim minister in a transition government that, according to the law, is very limited in its ability to take dramatic decisions.

The bottom line: Netanyahu’s move will make Gantz’s mission to form a government even harder. Gantz’s only possibility now is to try and form a minority government with the support of the Arab Joint List — something he is very reluctant to do.