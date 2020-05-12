2 hours ago - World

U.S. pressure over China leads Israel to review infrastructure bid

The existing Sorek Desalination Plant. Photo: Ann Hermes/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images

Israel will review the participation of a Hong Kong-based company in a government tender for the construction of a $1.5 billion desalination plant, following pressure from the Trump administration.

Why it matters: The U.S. has linked the issue to potential Chinese influence in Israel. With Pompeo arriving in Jerusalem tomorrow in the midst of an intense campaign against the Chinese government, Israeli officials are wary of getting in the middle of U.S.-China tensions.

How we got here: As I reported last week, the U.S. asked Israel for clarifications regarding the participation of Hutchison Israel, which is controlled by the Hong Kong-based conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings, in a bid for the “Sorek B” desalination plant.

  • The company is among the entities that have reached the final stages of the process, and Israeli officials say it has a good chance of winning the tender.
  • The new desalination plant is expected to be the largest such facility in the world, producing 200 million cubic meters of water annually — a quarter of Israel's total water consumption.
  • The company that wins the bid to build the plant would operate it for 25 years.

Last week, U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to weigh in on the issue, sources tell me.

  • Netanyahu then asked the national security council and finance ministry to convene a new government committee which monitors foreign investments in Israel.
  • Israeli officials tell me that while a review will be conducted, they don't expect it to result in Hutchison being banned from the tender.

What’s next: The Israeli ministry of finance is expected to announce the winner of the tender on May 24th.

U.S. officials say Pompeo is likely to raise China during his talks in Jerusalem tomorrow. State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told me:

“As the Secretary has repeatedly stated, the United States strives for trade and investment on fair and reciprocal terms, with reliable partners, for long-term mutual benefit. China’s business dealings, by contrast, are often opaque, transactional, and geared to benefit the Chinese Communist Party.  We speak often to our friends in Israel about these risks, and stand ready to help."

The Israeli ministry of finance and Netanyahu's office declined to comment for this article.

New Israeli ambassador to serve dual role at UN and in Washington

Right-hand man. Erdan (L) with Netanyahu. Photo: Gali TIibbon/AFP via Getty

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced today that he is going to appoint Gilad Erdan, currently minister of internal security, as Israel’s new ambassador to the UN.

Why it matters: Erdan is also expected to replace Ron Dermer as ambassador to Washington following the 2020 U.S. election, and will serve in both posts at the same time. That dual role is almost unprecedented.

21 hours ago - World

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 4,210,074 — Total deaths: 287,158 — Total recoveries — 1,470,598Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 1,351,200 — Total deaths: 80,897 — Total recoveries — 232,733 — Total tested: 9,382,235Map.
  3. Congress: Fauci warns of dire effects of states failing to follow reopening guidelines in Senate testimony.
  4. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: Most Americans are on board with contact tracing only if administered by public health officials.
  5. Business: Consumer Price Index posts largest decline since 2008.
  6. Media: Disney+ to stream "Hamilton" movie in July, more than a year ahead of schedule.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Fauci warns of dire effects of states failing to follow reopening guidelines

Anthony Fauci testified to a Senate committee on Tuesday that the "consequences could be really serious" for states and cities that reopen without meeting federal guidelines.

Why it matters: Dozens of state have taken steps to reopen their economies, but few — if any — have met the Trump administration's recommendations for a 14-day "downward trajectory" in reported cases and infrastructure for "robust" testing and contact tracing capabilities.

37 mins ago - Health