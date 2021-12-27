Sign up for our daily briefing

Israel gives 4th dose of COVID vaccine in trial

Axios

A health worker preparing a dose of coronavirus vaccine in Modi'in in October 2021. Photo: Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua via Getty Images

Israel started a trial of a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine Monday, becoming what's believed to be the first country to study an additional booster dose, according to AP.

Driving the news: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett last week ordered the rollout of a fourth dose of the vaccine to certain individuals in response to the threat of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

  • A Health Ministry panel recommended fourth doses for residents aged over 60, medical workers and those with compromised immune systems, but the recommendation still needs final approval, per Reuters.

Details: Fourth doses were given to 150 health workers who received initial Pfizer-BioNTech boosters at least four months ago, according the New York Times.

  • The Times noted that it's unclear whether the Health Ministry would approve fourth doses before the study is completed.

The big picture: Israel has reported more than 22,000 coronavirus cases and at least 53 deaths from the virus in the past 28 days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Go deeper: What to expect from America's third year of COVID

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Dec 24, 2021 - Health

CDC shortens COVID isolation period for health care workers

Photo: Ariana Drehsler/AFP via Getty Images

The CDC on Thursday shortened the recommended isolation time for health care workers who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to seven days if they're asymptomatic.

Driving the news: The new guidance follows calls by health officials for the CDC to shorten its recommendation on isolation for fully vaccinated people who test positive due to concerns about the Omicron variant.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
Dec 26, 2021 - Health

What to expect from America's third year of COVID

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America's third year of dealing with the pandemic is likely to start as bleak as ever, with a devastating Omicron surge for the first couple of months.

Yes, but: Experts are hopeful that once the wave of cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the Omicron variant ebbs, life will finally be able to more closely resemble normal.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Dec 23, 2021 - Health

FDA authorizes Merck antiviral COVID pill for certain high-risk adults

Merck & Co. headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. Photo: Christopher Occhicone/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized an antiviral pill developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to treat some adults at high risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19, despite concerns over its effectiveness and safety.

Why it matters: Effective at-home antiviral drugs designed to prevent or treat COVID-19 could be key pandemic-fighting tools, especially as new variants emerge.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

