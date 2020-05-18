2 hours ago - World

Israeli ambassador lobbies for West Bank annexation, fearing Biden victory

Ron Dermer. Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Israel's ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer has been lobbying Trump administration officials, members of Congress, conservative pundits and other D.C. influencers in recent weeks to convince them that Israel must move forward on annexations of parts of the West Bank before November's election, fearing that Joe Biden will defeat President Trump, according to three U.S. and Israeli sources.

Why it matters: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Dermer, his closest confidante, are concerned that a Biden victory would dramatically shift U.S. policy on Israel-Palestine, and that Israel must create facts on the ground before the U.S. elections.

What they're saying: Dermer’s message in meetings and off-the-record briefings he's providing to think tank experts, pundits and reporters is that "Israel has to move on annexation now because we don’t know what’s going to happen in the elections and Biden might win," according to three sources. "We have a window of opportunity now and we need to use it."

Between the lines: Israeli and American sources told me Dermer is intensifying his lobbying efforts and wants to move as fast as possible because he is aware of the reservations some officials in the Trump administration are now having over giving Israel the green light for annexation.

These second thoughts were the result of several developments:

  • Deep concerns about Israeli annexation relayed to the White House and the State Department by Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
  • Reservations and concerns regarding annexation raised by Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz and foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi in their talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem last week.
  • Concerns by some Trump administration officials that Israeli annexation now would harm the White House's Middle East peace plan.
  • The coronavirus crisis, which still consumes most of President Trump’s time.

The Israeli embassy in Washington declined to comment on this story.

Go deeper

Netanyahu calls for Israel to annex West Bank settlements at swearing-in ceremony

Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Israeli government Sunday that now is the time to annex the Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Unlike in previous speeches, Netanyahu didn’t mention his intention to annex the Jordan Valley, which makes up 20% of the West Bank.

Why it matters: In the last several days since Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Jerusalem, Trump administration officials have signaled several times that they don’t want Israel to move forward on annexation at this moment. The State Department has said annexation should be part of direct talks between Israel and the Palestinians on the White House peace plan.

May 17, 2020 - World

Trump says he's taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warnings

President Trump said at a roundtable Monday that he's been taking the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine for "about a week and a half" as a preventative measure against the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The FDA issued a warning last month that the unproven drug should only be taken in hospitals because of the risk of heart complications. There's no substantiated evidence that taking hydroxychloroquine prevents COVID-19 infections.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates

4 mins ago - Health

Judge tosses out Oregon stay-at-home restrictions

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

A county judge in Oregon on Monday tossed out Gov. Kate Brown's stay-at-home executive order because it was not approved by the legislature within 28 days.

The big picture: Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff agreed with a group of churches who had brought on the lawsuit, arguing Brown couldn't keep coronavirus restrictions in place for more than a month without the legislature's approval. She first issued the order on March 23.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow6 mins ago - Health